Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

May 16—CEDAR GROVE — Friday evening, Indiana State Police began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County.

The initial investigation by detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove at approximately 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.

Upon arriving at the residence, the deputies encountered the man who was still in possession of a firearm. It is believed that the man fired at least one shot at the officers.

Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect at least one time. No officers were injured in the incident.

The deputies provided immediate medical attention to the suspect. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he sustained. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office requested the Indiana State Police conduct the investigation into the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the suspect as well as the name of the officers involved are being withheld at this time.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.

