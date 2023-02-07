Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

Feb. 6—NORTH VERNON — Friday afternoon, February 3, the Indiana State Police began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at a rural Jennings County address.

According to a news release issued by the ISP, the initial investigation by detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Jennings County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 Block of W. CR 175 N. to serve an arrest warrant on Devin C. Lark, 29, of Seymour. Lark was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Clark and Jennings counties.

Upon arriving on scene, Lark fled on foot from the officers and deputies pursued him.

The release states that while deputies were attempting to take him into custody, Lark produced a handgun and refused to drop it when ordered to by a deputy. The deputy fired a single shot, striking Lark.

Deputies on scene provided immediate medical attention and CPR. An ambulance responded and transported Lark to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon.

Lark was pronounced deceased soon after arriving at the hospital.

A second adult male was at the address when the shooting occurred. He cooperated with officers and was arrested on an unrelated charge.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Jennings County Sheriff requested the Indiana State Police conduct the investigation into the shooting and that investigation is ongoing.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Jennings County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The deputy's name is not being released at this time. According to the Jennings County Sheriffs Office, the deputy will be placed on administrative leave per normal protocol.