Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Brown County

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Brown County that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a press release sent early Thursday morning, officers from the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Nashville Police Department were dispatched to a residence due to a suicidal individual.

When police made contact with the subject, the man allegedly pointed a handgun toward officers.

At this point, one of the police officers fired a shot at the subject, hitting the man.

The subject was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries," and his medical condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

There were no other injuries from Wednesday night's incident.

