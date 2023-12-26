Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death of Elkhart man

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning about a half mile south of Elm and Tyler roads in Marshall County and resulted in the death of a 54-year-old Elkhart man.

Responding to a shots-fired call in the 200-block of South Dixie Way in Roseland, a St. Joseph County deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle minutes later and attempted a traffic stop, according to a press release from the sheriff's department. But the driver of the vehicle fled, leading responding officers in a pursuit that eventually headed south on Capital Avenue/Elm Road.

Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department joined in the pursuit, which ended when Johnny Lee Wood, 54, got out of the SUV he was driving near Elm and Tyler roads and fled on foot, according to the sheriff's department. Shots were fired by a St. Joseph County deputy and a Mishawaka officer.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

All officers involved are cooperating and body camera video has been turned over to ISP investigators. In accordance with policy, the county deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: State police handling investigation of officer-involved shooting