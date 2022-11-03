Indiana State Police investigating Owen County homicide

Indiana State Troopers are looking into the death of an Owen County man after a shooting took place Wednesday at a home near the intersection of U.S. 231 and North Cataract Road.

According to state police, a call placed around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to 911 from homeowners about a home invasion.

"Before police arrived, the homeowners allegedly confronted two suspects and an exchange of gunfire between the two parties occured," ISP said.

Officers with the Owen County Sheriff's Department arrived and found the homeowner, 39-year-old Gilardo Garcia Salinas, injured.

The suspects had fled the area.

"First aid was provided to Salinas, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Owen County Coroner's Office," ISP went on to say.

ISP believes there are two suspects who were driving a gray or blue passenger vehicle — the make and model of which are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ian Matthews by calling 812-332-4411.

Other responding agencies included the Owen County EMS and Cloverdale Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Owen County homicide being investigated by Indiana State Police