Indiana State Police investigating shooting involving Beech Grove police officers

State Police are investigating a shooting involving officers from the Beech Grove Police Department.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced it was assisting with an investigation involving Beech Grove police near Raymond Street and Emerson Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police confirmed via X/Twitter the agency was investigating and the person's condition is stable.

ISP is investigating an officer involved shooting involving Beech Grove Police Officers



All officers are ok and the suspect is in stable condition



Media briefing at the corner of Raymond & Emerson at 1:45p.m.



Emerson Ave is closed south of Raymond Street — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) August 18, 2023

It's unclear how many officers were involved in the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

