Indiana State Police: Kentucky pursuit ends in Henryville

Apr. 28—CLARK COUNTY — A New Albany man is under arrest after a police pursuit that started in Kentucky ended in Clark County on Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, its department, along with the Clark County Sheriff's Department, assisted Kentucky State Police with the chase.

ISP said KSP told them at 1 a.m. Thursday they were involved in a kidnapping and believed a female passenger in the vehicle was being held without her consent. The pursuit started on Interstate 65 in Kentucky at mile-marker 117 and was heading north into Indiana.

Officers from Jeffersonville, Clarksville, Clark County and ISP were standing by as the pursuit crossed into Indiana.

The vehicle in the pursuit continued north on I-65 until exit 7 at Salem and traveled onto State Road 60 and then onto U.S. Route 31 in the area of Henryville.

That's where ISP Trooper Jared Ferguson deployed stop sticks. The 2006 Toyota involved in the chase struck the stop sticks and continued north into Henryville. Officers were able to block the car in and all four tires had been flattened by the stop sticks.

Driver Jordan W. Rummage, of New Albany, was taken into custody and arrested for criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

His passenger, Nichole Pearce of Kentucky, was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant in Clark County. Police said it's believed the subjects in the vehicle were in a romantic relationship.