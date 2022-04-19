Indiana State Police plead for help to ID boy's body found by mushroom hunter in woods

Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a young boy found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in the southern part of the state.

Indiana State Police are asking anyone with information about the boy to call 1-888-437-6432.

"That is our No. 1 goal at this point, is to find out the identity and the name of this child," state police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said at a news conference Monday.

A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body Saturday night in a heavily wooded area near a roadway.

Police described the boy as Black, between the ages of 5 and 8 years old with a thin build, a short haircut and about 4 feet tall. The boy's cause of death remains unclear. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Washington County Coroner's Office, according to WHAS 11.

Investigators initially believed the boy was from the area, but because they haven’t received any tips or information about a missing child from the area, they now believe he could be from outside the area, Huls said.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying that somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

"There’s somebody at an Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come," Huls said. "There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child."