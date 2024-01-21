Indiana State Trooper struck, critically injured on I-65 southbound in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was struck by a vehicle on the interstate in Indianapolis Saturday night. According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, the trooper was hit while he was outside his car on I-65 southbound near 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. ISP has indicated the trooper was transported from the scene to Eskenazi Hospital. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indiana-state-trooper-struck-critically-injured-on-i-65-southbound-in-indianapolis/