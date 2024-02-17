Indiana State University faculty, president speak out against Senate Bill 202

Feb. 16—Indiana State University's Faculty Senate conducted an emergency session Thursday to pass a resolution in opposition to Senate Bill 202, a measure that would tighten lawmaker oversight of state colleges and universities for "intellectual diversity."

The faculty senate approved the document unanimously by a vote of 20-0, said Andrea Arrington-Sirois, ISU faculty senate chairwoman.

She shared the resolution with the ISU board of trustees during its meeting Friday afternoon.

As ISU faculty followed the legislation, "We became increasingly concerned about the limitations this would put on us to do the job that we've been hired to do," she said prior to the meeting.

ISU faculty have been in contact with faculty and AAUP (American Association of University Professors) chapters at public institutions across the state, she said.

"We've taken very seriously what we think is a dangerous piece of legislation that cuts at the core of what we do," she said.

"We know this is coded as a bill that's supposed to protect academic freedom and free speech, but in fact, the reverse of that will happen with this, which is really trying to gear that conversation into kind of one political orthodoxy," Arrington-Sirois said.

"We stand firm that our commitment to intellectual diversity, academic freedom, freedom of speech is our commitment to every student regardless of what their political ideology is," she said.

During Friday's meeting, she told trustees that SB 202 "is insulting to me because at its core, it reflects a distrust for faculty at Indiana's public higher education institutions."

She also told them that "at this critical moment for public higher education in our state, our faculty offers unified, staunch opposition" to the bill.

ISU President Deborah Curtis and board chair Robert Casey also raised concerns about the bill during Friday's trustee meeting.

Curtis spoke of changes to board of trustee appointments, faculty review and evaluation and the academic freedom rights of faculty.

The changes would require trustees to review individual faculty members' work, creating a shift away from the current faculty evaluation process that focuses on review of teaching, scholarship and service by those with expertise in the field.

The legislation could negatively impact faculty members' ability to acquire grant-funded research opportunities, she said, and it could potentially weaken the state's ability to attract and retain world class faculty.

She opposes large portions of the bill as it currently is written, she said. Curtis also said it is her understanding efforts are underway to amend SB 202.

Casey said the legislation would impose significant new responsibilities on the board of trustees related to faculty tenure, promotion, employment, complaints and disciplinary action.

It would require the board to review the performance of every tenured faculty member every five years against criteria "in my opinion that is subject to broad interpretation," Casey said. The workload for trustees "would be daunting, to say the least."

It places the board in a position of involving itself in the operational leadership of the institution — conducting individual performance reviews of employees — which is a significant departure from the traditional board role, he said.

He urged the General Assembly to carefully consider the viewpoints of those in public higher education, those "who are in the best position to understand its implications."

Prior to the meeting, Arrington-Sirois said SB 202 and the bill author do not provide good data to justify or validate that there really is a problem.

"This is a bill that is meant to offer a solution for a problem that does not exist, which will then in fact create a problem," Arrington-Sirois said.

In part, the resolution states:

—"No scientifically sound, generalizable, or peer-reviewed evidence has been cited to support the need" for the legislation, and ISU faculty "score highly on student evaluations regarding approachability, respect for students, and positive interactions, thereby demonstrating a positive and safe place to learn."

—It undermines the tradition of shared governance.

—It is an unfunded mandate, and early estimates of the fiscal impact suggest it would cost the taxpayers millions of dollars to implement statewide.

—It would establish "a separate and politicized evaluation process that allows faculty to be terminated or demoted based on perceived past or 'likely/unlikely' future behavior, regardless of the results of the existing review process, is highly ambiguous and thus dangerously open to interpretation and implementation."

—It does not provide due process for faculty, with the sole mechanism for appeal routed through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, which includes political appointees and is ill-equipped to exercise evaluative authority over individual faculty, the resolution states.

—ISU has already created and implemented non-tenure, pre-tenure, and post-tenure faculty review processes, making SB 202 redundant and adding to the bureaucratic burden of state institutions.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, State Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, and other Republican lawmakers, argue conservative students and faculty members are increasingly ostracized at progressively liberal college and university settings — or at least perceive such shunning.

The senate bill would affect tenure and promotion policies and require institutions to establish complaint procedures if students and staff believe faculty members and contractors are not meeting free-expression criteria.

As proposed, boards of trustees would be required to prevent a faculty member from getting tenure or a promotion if the board thinks the member is "unlikely to foster a culture of free inquiry, free expression and intellectual diversity" and unlikely to offer students scholarly works from a range of "political or ideological frameworks."

The bill also mandates that boards conduct reviews of tenured professors every five years based on those criteria.

