Indiana State University kicks off its inaugural Esports season

Feb. 19—Today, five Indiana State University students will make history as the first Esports team in university history as a part of the Missouri Valley Conference.

From Feb. 19 until April 8, Indiana State will play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch against other MVC schools.

Games will take place at the WZIS radio station area, giving students interested in media the exciting opportunity of a hands-on experience to enhance their broadcasting skills as matches will be live-streamed on Twitch. (twitch.tv/wzisfm.).

The participating students are Luke Kanter, JT Lee, Nevaeh Franklin, Dayne Waugh and Zach Gurchiek.

"Looking forward to some new excitement as we kick off Indiana State University's first season in Esports gaming. This is an innovative way to provide our students with another opportunity to be involved on campus," said Deborah Curtis, ISU president.

This inaugural season benchmarks years of work to bring Esports, a growing trend among other colleges and universities across the country, to Indiana State.

Previously, a committee was formed to discuss the idea and feasibility across several departments, including the Office of Student Engagement, Leadership, Fraternity and Sorority Life, WZIS Radio, Athletics, Residential Life, Campus Recreation, Student Health Promotion and OIT.

The committee is transforming the Jones Hall Lounge as a permanent home for esports and casual gaming.

"Bringing Esports to Indiana State University is something a few of us have dreamed about for a while, and seeing it become a reality is one of the coolest moments of our careers," said Ben Kappes, interim director, Office of Student Engagement, Leadership, and Fraternity & Sorority Life at Indiana State.

This is the first time in the Missouri Valley Conference's history that an Esports league is a part of the conference's competitive offerings. The newly formed effort will begin its first year of competition in mid-February with an eight-week regular season and will culminate with a championship event later this spring.

The Sycamores will play at 8 p.m. Monday nights.

