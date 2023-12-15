Indiana State University receives $968,080 Science of Reading Lilly grant

Dec. 14—Indiana State University has received a $968,080 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana.

"We are appreciative of the support from the Lilly Endowment Inc. and their continued belief in the impactful work being done every day at Indiana State University," said Deborah Curtis, ISU president.

ISU is one of 28 Indiana colleges and universities that received grants from Lilly Endowment to support efforts that integrate Science of Reading-aligned principles into teacher preparation programs.

"I'm so proud of our Bayh College of Education faculty who have long been recognized as state and regional leaders in teacher and administrative preparation and leadership," said Christopher Olsen, ISU provost.

"This award will provide many opportunities for our faculty, students, and school partners to gain important knowledge and advance the application of scientifically based reading instruction in our schools," said Carrie Ball, professor and chair, Department of Teaching and Learning at Bayh College of Education.

Brad Balch, dean of the Bayh College said it "has long considered the Science of Reading a priority and the Lilly Endowment grant allows us to deepen our commitment to enculturating the Science of Reading throughout all pre-service teacher education programming."

According to Ted Maple, Lilly Endowment's vice president for education, "It is imperative that more of Indiana's elementary students learn to read proficiently, and it is essential that current teachers and the next generation of teachers are prepared to use proven principles to teach reading in their classrooms."

Lilly Endowment launched the Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative in 2022.

The Lilly initiative complements a statewide effort undertaken in 2022 by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to improve reading achievement in K-12 schools by helping current teachers implement Science of Reading-aligned principles in their classrooms.