Indiana State University releases president's retirement agreement

Dec. 18—Indiana State University has released terms of a retirement agreement with President Deborah Curtis, who is retiring effective June 30, 2024 — one year earlier than her contract had called for.

The ISU Board of Trustees approved the agreement Friday, but terms of the agreement were not immediately available and required a public record request.

Under some of the terms:

—Curtis will be granted a one-year leave of absence following the resignation date, starting July 1, 2024, during which she shall be paid 70% of her last existing salary base.

During that leave, she'll be eligible for all other benefits available to full-time exempt administrative staff.

Curtis' current base salary is $364,289, information provided by the university in an email Monday afternoon.

During the leave of absence, a supplemental retirement plan contribution will be paid on or before Sept. 1, 2024, based on her employment agreement.

On the last payroll date prior to the start of the leave of absence, ISU will pay Curtis for unused vacation time.

Following the leave of absence, Curtis is waiving her rights of her employment agreement and will not return nor seek to return as an ISU faculty member in exchange for ISU providing the following:

—payment of 70% of her last existing annual base salary in a lump sum on June 30, 2025;

—a supplemental retirement plan contribution to be paid on or before June 30, 2025, based on her employment agreement;

—a lump sum payment of $12,000 (less taxes and withholdings) payable on June 30, 2025 to offset the cost of other benefits.

ISU was not immediately able to provide the total dollar value of the retirement agreement.

In signing the agreement, Curtis "releases and discharges" ISU from any claim or legal action connected to her interactions with ISU, her employment at ISU and her planned resignation, up to the date the agreement is executed, the document says.

Since the release does not waive claims that arise after the agreement is executed, she will sign a supplemental release within 21 days of the resignation date.

She also agrees she will not make any false statements "that are maliciously disparaging or defamatory regarding ISU," the agreement states.

Curtis also agrees that during the first six months of her leave of absence, she will be available to assist with activities relating to the transition of the presidency and to call on donors, as reasonably requested by ISU.

In a disclaimer of liability, the parties agree the agreement is for the purpose of "severing the employment relationship between the parties on an amicable basis and avoiding any controversies or disputes arising out of or in connection with Dr. Curtis' employment by ISU."

Curtis will continue to perform her responsibilities as president through June 30, "though the parties may mutually agree to relieve Dr. Curtis of those responsibilities earlier if, for example, a successor for Dr. Curtis' position is in place prior to the resignation date."

If that occurs, Curtis would continue to receive her full contractual compensation through the resignation date.

Curtis announced on Oct. 4 her intent to retire next year.

Curtis does plan to serve through June 30, 2024; her contract had run through June 30, 2025.

On Friday, Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Casey made some general comments about the agreement.

Curtis' employment agreement included terms that provide post-presidential benefits and opportunities that are consistent with provisions in past presidents' agreements, he said.

Curtis offered a proposal whereby she would forfeit the right to indefinite lifetime tenure and compensation in exchange for a short-term compensation and benefits agreement.

"The Board of Trustees agreed that this proposal had merit, was consistent with practices in higher education leadership and could potentially be cost effective to the university while appropriately recognizing Dr. Curtis' service to ISU," Casey said.

He said an agreement had been reached between him as trustee chairman and Curtis.

"I'm confident that this is a fair and equitable agreement to both parties and upholds our trustee duties as fiduciaries of the institution," he said. "It has the prospect of a significant cost savings to the university."

He added, "In pursuing this course of action, I'm convinced the proposed agreement is in the university's best interest."

After the meeting, Casey said a post-presidential agreement is typical in higher education leadership.

"Her original employment agreement had certain provisions in it, it had certain entitlements in it and benefits in it," he said. "We and she simply negotiated a resolution to that."

After its approval, Curtis expressed her appreciation to Casey and the trustees.

She told Casey that when he stepped into his role as trustee chairman this year, "My decision to retire was unanticipated by you."

She added, "I'm thankful for your grace and goodwill as my retirement planning unfolds. I'm also grateful to this Board of Trustees for your counsel and support over the past six years."

In May of 2021, the ISU Board of Trustees gave Curtis a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.

