Indiana student taken into custody after bringing gun to school

A high school student in Lawrenceburg, Indiana was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a gun to school, according to our news partners WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati.

The school’s administration said its faculty was notified by students of the possibility that their classmate may have brought a gun to school. The school resource officers responded that afternoon and searched the student’s belongings.

They located a gun in the student’s possession that was not loaded and had zero ammunition, the station said.

The Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation student was detained by the school’s resource officers before being picked up by the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The student has not been identified and the police have yet to file charges against them, the station said.

LCSC said student safety continues to be a priority for the district after the event occurred just one week after the school year began.



