Indiana Supreme Court asked to review decisions in suspected Delphi killer's case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Suspected Delphi killer Richard Allen's case might be heading to the Indiana Supreme Court to review Special Judge Frances Gull's decisions to seal documents and her Oct. 19 dismissal of his court-appointed attorneys.

Attorneys on Allen's behalf filed a motion Monday morning for writs of mandamus and prohibition. The motions were filed with the Indiana Supreme Court, and notes, "This case involves one of the most high-profile matters in Indiana history."

The motion for writs seeks to force Gull to open court filings to public inspection, reinstate Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi as Allen's attorneys and seeks to block her from interfering with Allen's case while the appeal is under way.

Allen is charged with murder. He is accused of killing 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017 after forcing them off the trails on the north bank of the Deer Creek.

Judge Frances Gull speaks at the Oct. 19 hearing of accused Delphi killer Richard Allen.

A writ of mandamus is a request for a court order for a government official to properly fulfill her official duties or correct an abuse of discretion, according to law.cornell.edu.

The writ of prohibition seeks to block Gull from interfering with the appeal while it is pending the Supreme Court's decision, according to law.cornell.edu.

As of Monday afternoon, online court documents indicate Allen's 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Delphi is still on the docket.

"If there was ever a time when the openness mandated by the Trial Rules and Access to Court Records Rules was critical, it is the present case — one of the most high-profile cases this state has ever seen," Monday's filing states in its conclusions. "For many Hoosiers this is the first time they have followed the workings of a court in this state.

"Yet the Trial Rules and Access to Court Records Rules have been repeatedly violated, leaving the public and the media in the dark," Monday's motion concludes. "A writ of mandamus or prohibition is appropriate to ensure that, going forward, this Court’s mandates regarding public access are followed without exception."

The motions allege that someone has taken it upon themselves to seal public filings in Allen's case. It started in the April 5 filing for an emergency motion to modify Allen's safekeeping order and the subsequent exhibits, which included a photo of Allen with drool on his prison shirt.

"Thereafter, someone within the court system sua sponte (meaning: of one's own accord) changed all of Allen’s filings to 'confidential' and excluded all of them from public access without any notice to or from Allen," the motion states. "From that point through the end of June 2023, more than 125 separate court records were excluded from public access."

As another example, the motion cites the Sept. 18 filing for a hearing to determine if police misled the court to get a search warrant of Allen's home. The motion, the accompanying 136-page memorandum and exhibits all were filed open to the public. But someone sealed the memorandum and exhibits.

None of the 125 excluded court records includes the mandatory explanation as to why it should be excluded, according to Monday's filing.

"More recently, on September 25, 2023, the State filed a motion to exclude all future filings from public access until the court conducts an in camera review of each filing — and the State then excluded even that motion from public access," the motion for writs states.

The motion also addresses the Oct. 19 hearing in Fort Wayne, during which Gull announced in open court that Allen's defense attorneys resigned. Andrew Baldwin orally resigned, Gull said, and Brad Rozzi indicated he would resign in writing.

Both Baldwin and Rozzi are court-appointed attorneys paid for with taxpayer money.

Subsequent filings by Baldwin and Rozzi indicate they want to continue as Allen's attorneys.

Monday's filing reiterates Baldwin's filing last week that the resignation was coerced after an in-chamber hearing.

"(T)he trial court read a prepared statement to Attorneys Rozzi and Baldwin accusing them of 'gross negligence' in their capacity as Allen’s counsel," Monday's filing states.

The allegations of gross negligence cited that the defense published a news release before the gag order was established. Monday's motion, however, cited that the state's multiple news releases and press conferences were not cited by the court.

The gross negligence include filing a notice of a tort claim to protect Allen's right to redress the conditions of his pretrial detention, and a notice filed by the defense to protect his human rights while in pretrial detention, according to the motion.

The final gross negligence alleged by the court is the third-party leak of crime scene evidence, of which neither Baldwin nor Rozzi was aware.

According to Rozzi's filings last week and Monday's motions for writs, Gull threatened to go into open court and publicly detail her assessment of Baldwin and Rozzi's gross negligence then dismiss them from the case unless they resigned from the case before the hearing.

"After the events of October 19, 2023, Allen instructed Attorney Rozzi to file a Notice on October 25, 2023, indicating that Allen did not want him to withdraw as counsel," according to Monday's filing.

"Allen also instructed Attorney Rozzi to file a motion seeking the trial court’s recusal and a motion asking for a continuance of the October 31, 2023 hearing because of the many unresolved pending motions in the case," the motion for writs states.

"Notwithstanding these filings, on October 27, 2023, the trial court issued the following Order declaring that Attorney Rozzi is 'no longer counsel of record' and 'ordering' the Clerk to 'remove' all of Allen’s from both the CCS and the electronic case file," Monday's filing states.

