Indiana Supreme Court grants new trial to man convicted in Frank's Place shooting

Police respond to the April 2019 shooting death of Traychon Taylor near Frank’s Place bar in South Bend. PROVIDED, WSBT-TV

SOUTH BEND — A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a drug deal turned into a robbery outside Frank's Place bar is getting a new trial, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The ruling handed down by the state's top judicial body is the latest turn in the proceedings against Kyle Doroszko in connection to the April 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor.

Though there were accusations that detectives lied when they took Doroszko into custody and a special prosecutor was appointed, the 22-year-old is getting a new trial because the court found St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford improperly denied Doroszko's attorneys the opportunity to question prospective jurors. That error deprived Doroszko the right to a fair and impartial jury, the court ruled, given his defense centered on claims of self-defense.

New trial for tapes?State supreme court won't hear South Bend 'police tapes' case

"[Sanford] not only denied Doroszko the opportunity to conduct his own examination, it also inadequately examined the prospective jurors on controversial legal principles relevant to his claim of self-defense," the court wrote in its opinion.

Jury selection issues

Taylor, and a group of his friends, had arranged to meet up with Doroszko to buy some marijuana on the night of April 28, 2019. But when the group met him outside Frank's Place, they attempted to rob him. A struggle ensued in which Doroszko shot and killed Taylor, though he maintained he was acting in self-defense.

Dorszko was charged with murder while the other three men who attempted to rob him were also charged with various offenses.

Criminal proceedings against Doroszko were at times heated, with a special prosecutor being appointed to the case after a video camera at Doroszko's house contradicted statements by detectives about when they officially took Doroszko into custody. The case also had the potential to address Indiana's self-defense law, which prevents someone from the right to self-defense if they use force to defend themselves while committing a felony — even a nonviolent one.

Story continues

However, the supreme court's decision to grant a new trial deals with the more technical matter of jury selection. Indiana trial rules allow lawyers to question jurors about potential biases, though the rules state a judge can also be the one asking the questions.

In Doroszko's case, his attorney petitioned Sanford for the opportunity to directly ask questions of jurors. Sanford denied the motion and during jury selection asked just six "yes" or "no" questions about defense, the supreme court ruling found. The lack of opportunity to ask open-ended questions about the crux of the trial deprived Doroszko his right to a fair jury, the court said.

Doroszko was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense than murder, in May 2021 and sentenced to 12½ years in prison. He appealed his conviction, and although the Indiana Court of Appeals agreed that Sanford violated the state's rules governing jury questioning, the appeals court ruled the matter was "harmless" and upheld the conviction.

However, all five Supreme Court Justices agreed in granting Doroszko a new trial.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana Supreme Court grants new trial to man convicted in shooting