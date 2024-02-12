Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments on ballot access for Jim Banks primary opponent

With less than three months before Hoosier voters head to the polls, the Indiana Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments from attorneys regarding whether egg farmer John Rust can run as a Republican in the state’s U.S. Senate primary against Rep. Jim Banks.

It is not clear when justices will rule on the case, but the decision is likely to impact whether Rust can continue in his bid for Senate and how state political parties and candidates for office can access election ballots in the future.

Rust officially filed for the Republican Senate primary on Feb. 5, but the deadline to challenge candidates is Friday. The Indiana Election Commission reviews challenges and then will determine who is officially on the ballot for primary races.

Shortly after announcing his plan to challenge Banks for Senate in August, Rust sued Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Division and Jackson County GOP chair Amanda Lowery over the state’s party affiliation statute.

According to the statute, a candidate’s past two primary elections must be cast with the party the candidate seeks to be affiliated with or a county party chair must sign off on a candidate to run. Rust did not vote as a Republican in his last two primary elections and Lowery declined to sign off on Rust’s Senate candidacy.

In December, a Marion County judge ruled the statute was unconstitutional. The state appealed the decision shortly after that ruling.

Here is what happened on Monday:

What the state argued

One of the state’s attorneys told justices that the government has an interest in preserving the ability for political parties to protect their association with candidates running for office.

“Candidates cannot use the First Amendment as a sword to force themselves on a party,” Benjamin Jones, an attorney for the state, told justices.

Jones said the state additionally has an interest in orderly elections and excluding nonviable candidates from ballots, which can confuse voters. But Justice Christopher Goff questioned that argument, stating that in the Rust case, the primary would just include Rust and Banks.

Republicans and Democrats: Election 2024: Here's who is running in Indiana for U.S. Senate

“How does voting between two candidates create confusion?” Goff asked. “To me this sounds like an election.”

What John Rust’s attorney argued

Michelle Harter, Rust’s attorney, said the part of the statute that requires party chair approval is too vague and, if upheld by the court, would continue to be interpreted in different ways by party chairs across the state.

Harter pointed to two cases in 2022 where the association statute prevented candidates for state representative from running in Republican primaries.

Justice Derek Molter asked Harter if the problem would be solved if party chairs just complied with the statute, but Harter said specifics of how to comply are not clear enough.

“The only true solution is to rule that the statute is unconstitutional so that we don’t have these constant interpretation problems going forward,” Harter said.

What justices asked

Justices questioned both attorneys on what alternatives Rust had to run for Senate and what would replace the association statute if they agree with the Marion County judge that it is unconstitutional.

Justice Mark Massa asked Harter, Rust's attorney, why it is difficult for someone to vote in two consecutive primaries and whether there are other objective ways to determine a candidate's party affiliation.

From August: Egg tycoon tries to horn his way into Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said that Indiana has some of the hardest requirements in its affiliation statute compared to other states. Rush also questioned the state’s argument that Rust could simply run as an independent or a write-in candidate.

The chief justice pointed to a state statute that says independent candidates cannot be affiliated with any political party and that Rust has stated multiple times he is a Republican.

“How can he run?” Rush asked. “He can’t run under the independent statute because he’ll say ‘I’m a Republican.’”

Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter/X @CarloniBrittany.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Supreme Court hears ballot arguments on Banks primary opponent