Indiana Supreme Court overturns ex-Wabash Township Trustee Teising's convictions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court overturned former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's criminal theft convictions and sentence in an opinion published Thursday.

The Indiana Supreme Court did not address whether Teising resided in the township, as required by law, after she sold her house, bought a travel trailer and lived in it while claiming her ex-boyfriend's house on Knox Drive as her legal residence.

Instead, the opinion focused on whether Teising believed she stopped residing in the township and forfeited her office.

"Teising maintained she was complying with the requirements of her office while working remotely," the court's ruling states.

A Gannett photographer found Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's travel trailer and Teising on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Camper's Inn RV Park in Panama City Beach, Fla. Many question Teising's residency since she sold her West Lafayette home in June.

Teising claimed she did not forfeit her office because her residence was on Knox Drive, even when she lived for months at a time in Anderson or in Florida. She continued to remotely do the job of trustee. Therefore, in her mind, she did not forfeit her office, the court ruled.

A Journal & Courier investigation published on Dec. 22, 2020, found Teising living in her trailer in Panama City Beach, Florida, not at the Knox Drive residence she claimed as her legal residence.

A grand jury indicted Teising in May 2021 on 21 counts of theft for collecting her paycheck while living outside of the township.

A bench trial in December 2021 and subsequent verdict in January 2022 indicated that Teising was guilty. However, she's been free on bond for her appeal since her conviction.

But the Indiana Supreme Court disagreed with the verdict and sentence because no evidence presented during trial indicated that Teising knew she was breaking the law. In fact, the trial indicates she thought she was abiding by the law.

The Indiana Supreme Court's decision Thursday does not interpret the question of Teising's legal residency. Rather, it based its decision on whether Teising thought she was stealing her paycheck by claiming the Knox Drive home in West Lafayette as her residence while living somewhere else.

"(F)or example, a car dealer cannot be convicted of theft if they do not realize the car they are selling was stolen, or someone else had a superior title for whatever reason," the Supreme Court's opinion states.

"There is no evidence Teising believed she was no longer entitled to continue collecting her salary for the work she kept performing remotely," the opinion states. "The trial court's findings of fact and conclusions of law do not conclude she believed the money she collected wasn't hers."

If prosecutors believe Teising forfeited her office by living in her trailer for months on end as it was parked outside of the township, they could have corrected the wayward trustee by removing her from office by filing a civil case called a quo warranto.

They didn't, opting instead for the grand jury and criminal indictments, all of which were overturned Thursday.

The Journal & Courier called Karen Celestino-Horseman, Teising's attorney, asking for comment. She has not yet returned the call.

After the December 2022 Indiana Appeals Court verdict overturned Teising's conviction and sentence, Teising said, "I am vindicated."

The State, however, appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.

The Indiana Supreme Court overturned the Appeals Court ruling, noting that the lower court ruling exceeded the Appeals Court role because it overruled the fact finder's conclusions of the evidence.

The end result of both courts' rulings is the same: Teising is not guilty.

Chiding the Appeals Court's decision, the Supreme Court justices wrote, "It is the fact finder's role, not that of the appellate courts, to assess witness credibility and weigh the evidence to determine whether it is sufficient to support a conviction. Therefore, the 'reviewing court does not reweigh the evidence or judge the credibility of the witness,' and leaves those determinations to the fact-finder."

That was why the Supreme Court overturned the Appeals Court.

The Supreme Court held oral arguments on Teising's case in late June, and took the next eight months deciding whether to accept the case and write its opinion.

The Journal & Courier reached out to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington asking for his comment on the ruling. The J&C also asked if a quo warranto case was the remedy, why did his office not bring the civil case.

Harrington did not comment on the Supreme Court's ruling filing quo warranto case.

"We used the State v Charles White as the blueprint for our case," Harrington said, "as that case has so many fact in common, which included a person moving outside of the town they represented then continued to take the salary.

"He was convicted. There are starking similarities," Harrington said.

In White's case, he was a Fishers Town Council member and moved outside of the town. He never resigned from the town council until he was caught living outside of his district. However, White continued to collect his paycheck.

White was convicted in February 2012, and like Teising, he appealed the verdict. However, most of his convictions were upheld.

"I appreciate the amount of time the Supreme Court took considering the merits of this case before issuing their decision," Harrington said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

