Indiana Supreme Court strikes down Cass County man's convictions

Sep. 1—The Indiana Supreme Court reached a decision about a Cass County criminal case that debated the role of Pirtle Rights in Indiana police searches this week.

The case, James McCoy v. State, concerned charges against Logansport resident James McCoy. The Supreme Court voted to reverse McCoy's convictions and hold a new trial.

According to court documents, police were initially alerted about a robbery at McCoy's residence. Logansport Police Officer Cody Scott responded to the scene.

The person who reported the robbery also alerted police that there was a warrant out for McCoy's arrest. After confirming McCoy's identity, Scott took him into custody for the active warrant. McCoy then described the items that were stolen from his residence.

Shortly after the suspected robber returned to the scene, a woman approached Scott and told him that McCoy offered her methamphetamine in exchange for sex the night before. She said the robbery was carried out in retaliation of that proposition.

Scott asked McCoy if he could escort him inside the house so McCoy could document any other stolen items. McCoy, who was handcuffed, agreed to allow Scott into the house.

Court records show that Scott smelled synthetic marijuana once he entered the residence. He also saw plastic bags in McCoy's room. At that point, he suspended the investigation and asked the prosecutor to apply for a search warrant of the residence.

Once the warrant was served, officers found drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, a vape cartridge with THC oil, opened syringes, and a plastic bag of methamphetamine. Scott read McCoy his Miranda Rights, and McCoy allegedly admitted that the items were his and that he had used the pipe "for smoking crack cocaine."

McCoy was charged with a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony for unlawful possession of a syringe, a class-A misdemeanor for possession of marijuana, and a class-C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.

McCoy argued that the search was unlawful because Scott failed to issue a Pirtle warning, which informs suspects of their right to receive counsel before consenting to a search. However, the trial court dismissed McCoy's claim because it did not see the need for a Pirtle warning since he was arrested for an unrelated crime. The court also disagreed that Scott's initial entrance into the residence was a search and noted that when Scott saw incriminating evidence, he left the residence and went through the steps to get a search warrant.

Initially, McCoy was found guilty on all counts except unlawful possession of a syringe.

The Court of Appeals agreed with the trial court and backed McCoy's convictions. However, the Indiana Supreme Court came to a different conclusion.

"Because there's no dispute over McCoy's custodial status when the officer asked to search his home, because there's no dispute that the officer failed to advise McCoy of his Pirtle rights before requesting that consent, and because we need not inquire into the officer's subjective views of whether McCoy was a victim or suspect, we hold that the trial court abused its discretion by admitting evidence obtained during the search," Justice Goff wrote in the Indiana Supreme court's majority opinion. "We thus reverse the defendant's convictions and remand for a new trial."

Mark Leeman, McCoy's lawyer, said McCoy is very pleased with the Indiana Supreme Court's decision and the fact that he is entitled to a new trial. Leeman added that the decision will have a wide-ranging impact across the state in terms of preventing unlawful searches.

"This result is bigger than any single case- the Supreme Court's decision is good for all Hoosiers because it reaffirms our state constitution's robust and independent protections of civil liberties, particularly as it relates to Indiana's venerable right to counsel and our state's long-standing protections against unreasonable search and seizure," he wrote to the Pharos-Tribune.