Indiana Supreme Court won't review Muncie man's murder conviction in 2018 stabbing death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to consider further the appeal of a Muncie man convicted of murder.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush in recent days signed an order denying a request to transfer the case of Brady Allen Turner to the state's highest court.

Her order indicated all five Supreme Court justices voted against accepting the Muncie man's case.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury in April 2021 found Turner guilty of murder in the September 2018 stabbing death of Chris E. Burgess Jr., a 27-year-old Muncie resident.

Turner, who is now 28, maintained he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Burgess in the throat during a confrontation on East 15th Street.

He said he had been threatened earlier by Burgess, who was not armed at the time of his death.

The Muncie man was later sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge John Feick.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Turner's murder conviction in February. He is now incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, with a projected release date in November 2063.

After Burgess' death, Muncie police conducted a series of manhunts for Turner. He was eventually arrested in Anderson two days after the homicide.

He is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 19, in Madison Circuit Court 4, on three charges stemming from his 2018 apprehension in Anderson: residential entry, resisting law enforcement and false informing.

