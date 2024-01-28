Indiana suspect apprehended in Lebanon

Jan. 27—The Lebanon Police Department assisted in the apprehension of a homicide suspect out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, late last week.

On Jan. 13, the Fort Wayne Police Department was dispatched to 4901 Vance Ave. in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived after getting the call at approximately 12:05 a.m., they were informed that the victim — 15-year-old Christopher Izekiel Easton — had been taken to a hospital.

Emergency room staff told the Fort Wayne Police officers that the victim had been shot several times and informed them that his condition was life-threatening as they performed CPR. Easton later died as a result of his injuries.

The Allen County Coroner's Office confirmed that Easton's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Six days later, the Lebanon Police Department received information that the 14-year-old male suspect — who's name has not been released — was believed to be in the area.

"We got a phone call around lunch that the individual may be here in Lebanon," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "Patrol guys and our detectives did a really good job trying to locate him."

Officers were able to spot a vehicle travelling on Leeville Pike and performed a "high-risk traffic stop" on Martha Leeville Road, off of Highway 109.

"The vehicle stopped without incident, and one of the occupants in the car was confirmed to be the suspect wanted for homicide," the Lebanon Police Department said on social media. "Afterwards, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence within the city in conjunction with this arrest in an attempt to recover evidence."

No additional information has been released regarding the case since his apprehension.