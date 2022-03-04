Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student in hallway

A northern Indiana teacher seen in surveillance footage slapping a student in the face last week has been arrested on a preliminary charge of battery, officials announced.

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, Indiana, was taken into custody Thursday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The preliminary battery charge is a level 6 felony and a request for formal charges has been submitted, the sheriff's office said.

NBC News has reached out to the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for comment on further charges.

The arrest comes less than a week after Hosinski allegedly hit a student in the hall of Jimtown High School in Elkhart on Feb. 25.

The school's district, Baugo Community Schools, confirmed the incident in a statement saying Hosinski confronted a student about their attire, specifically a hoodie, and the verbal exchange culminated with "an open-handed slap." The district said the student “suffered visible injuries.”

Video of the incident appears to show Hosinski grabbing the student by their backpack before shoving them against a wall and then slapping the student.

The student, who was not identified, appears to have hit their head against the wall from the force of the blow and falls to the ground seconds later.

NBC News was unable to reach Hosinski through email or phone for a request for comment.

Hosinski is no longer employed at Baugo Community Schools, not permitted on school grounds and has been reported to the Indiana Department of Education, the district said last week.

The school board approved early retirement and full pension for Hosinski, NBC affiliate WNDU of South Bend, Indiana, reported.