Indiana teacher fired, ex-student alleges inappropriate relationship
An Indiana teacher is off the job after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
An Indiana teacher is off the job after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
Trevor Bauer and the first of four sexual assault accusers settled their litigation against each other Monday.
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
"You either come from a birthday family or you don’t." The post TikToker breaks down what a ‘birthday family’ is vs. a ‘non-birthday family’ appeared first on In The Know.
Schneider tells Yahoo that she's only able to show a "very limited self" on TV, and she hopes to remedy that.
IronNet, a once-promising cybersecurity startup founded by a former NSA director and funded by cyber and defense investors, has shuttered and laid off its remaining staff following its collapse. In a regulatory filing published Friday, IronNet's president and chief financial officer Cameron Pforr said the company had ceased all business activities as it prepares for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, effectively liquidating the company's remaining assets to pay its remaining debts. The Virginia-based IronNet was founded in 2014 by retired four-star general Keith Alexander, soon after he departed as the former director of the National Security Agency during the biggest leak (at the time) of government secrets by former contractor Edward Snowden.
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
Grout, window frames, door tracks, hubcaps and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
David Stearns will be the first president of baseball operations in Mets history.
The iconic Kellogg is now two separate companies. Here's why it happened.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
Dreaming of taking a tour in a famous movie car? A French car collector offers just that to visitors at a new car museum south of Paris.
Joshua Primo was released by the Spurs in October after he allegedly exposed himself repeatedly to the team’s psychologist.
In a constant battle for the blanket? Consider switching to the "Scandinavian sleep method." The post People are taking to TikTok to reveal they’ve adopted the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’: ‘It could save marriages’ appeared first on In The Know.
Curate your dream dorm room — even if your major isn't interior design. The post Wondering how to decorate your dorm room? Here are 6 essentials you need to create the perfect vibe appeared first on In The Know.
The lawsuit from the federal agency responsible for enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination is one of several against Tesla for racial bias. The California Civil Rights Department sued Tesla in 2022 over similar allegations.
The United Auto Workers will walk off the job at an additional plant at General Motors and at Ford, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday.
Student loan interest rates can fluctuate over time, so it's important to understand how they work and how to ensure yours is low.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.