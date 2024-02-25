Indiana teacher found dead in school stairwell after not coming outside for relative to pick him up

An Indiana teacher who failed to walk outside his school after calling a relative to pick him up was found dead in a school stairwell the next morning, according to police.

Maintenance staff found Craig Jones, 47, dead Friday morning on the landing of a second-floor stairwell at East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School, East Chicago Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Jones called his family Thursday night at about 10:30 p.m. to request a ride home after telling them earlier in the day he was working late.

A relative arrived at the school a short time later to pick him up, but Jones never came outside, and the relative drove away after receiving no additional phone calls from him, police wrote on Facebook.

Officers were called to the school on Pulaski Street at about 6:40 a.m. Friday after Jones' body was discovered.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Lake County Coroner's Office, deputy coroner Eric Graf said Saturday.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force is also investigating, but police said Friday there is currently "no reason to believe any foul play was involved."





