What is the Indiana Toll Road? Here's what to know about it

The Indiana Toll Road, stretching over 150 miles, was first established in 1951, and constructed between 1954 and 1956, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Company, established in 2006, is responsible for the construction, repair, maintenance and operation of the Toll Road, and since 2016, the organization has provided over $600 million in improvements on the Northern Indiana corridor.

What is the Indiana Toll Road?

According to the Indiana State Government, the Indiana Toll Road is a major transportation connector for highways, spanning approximately 157 miles between the Ohio Turnpike and Chicago Skyway. It links East coast cities with northwestern Indiana, Chicago and western parts of the U.S., connecting large areas of Indiana such as Angola, Elkhart, South Bend, Valparaiso and Gary.

What is an E-ZPass?

According to the Indiana Toll Road website, an E-ZPass is the quickest, cheapest way to pay any tolls. With the pass, travelers can drive through designated E-ZPass toll lanes with the toll debited from a pre-paid account.

According to the website, an E-ZPass is accepted by:

Chicago Skyway

Delaware

Florida

Illinois State Toll Highway Authority

Kentucky

Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia Parkways

Where can an E-ZPass be purchased?

According to the Indiana Toll Road site, passes are available for purchase in four ways. These include purchasing online, through an E-ZPass account, on Amazon or at a local CVS.

How much do tolls cost?

The Indiana Toll Road updated toll rates, effective as of July 1, 2023. Tolls vary by class, or vehicle type and number of axles, and transaction costs vary by type of payment, cash versus electronic toll collections, and are as follows:

Class 2

Cash: Westpoint at $4.10. Portage-Eastpoint at $10.60. Through at $14.70.

Electronic: Westpoint at $4.13. Portage-Eastpoint at $10.56. Through at $14.69.

Class 3

Cash: Westpoint at $2.70. Portage-Eastpoint at $26.40. Through at $29.10.

Electronic: Westpoint at $2.73. Portage-Eastpoint at $26.39. Through at $29.12.

Class 4

Cash: Westpoint at $5.90. Portage-Eastpoint at $54.90. Through at $60.80.

Electronic: Westpoint at $5.86. Portage-Eastpoint at $54.86. Through at $60.72.

Class 5

Cash: Westpoint at $7.80. Portage-Eastpoint at $71.50. Through at $79.30.

Electronic: Westpoint at $7.82. Portage-Eastpoint at $71.47. Through at $79.29.

Class 6

Cash: Westpoint at $9. Portage-Eastpoint at $83.90. Through at $92.90.

Electronic: Westpoint at $8.99. Portage-Eastpoint at $83.95. Through at $92.94.

Class 7

Cash: Westpoint at $17.20. Portage-Eastpoint at $155.60. Through at $172.80.

Electronic: Westpoint at $17.21. Portage-Eastpoint at $155.60. Through at $172.81.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about the Indiana Toll Road: Expenses, purchasing passes