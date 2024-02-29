Indiana tornado season is approaching. Here's how to help spot severe weather

Tornado season is just around the corner for much of Indiana, and on-the-ground reporting is a valuable tool to keep communities safe and prepared.

The National Weather Service is offering Skywarn spotter training sessions throughout the state to help Hoosiers better protect their neighbors from severe weather.

What is Skywarn?

Skywarn is a program sponsored by the National Weather Service and is made up of thousands of volunteers who attend regular training to learn how to scan the skies and identify and report critical storm information.

“The real goal of it is to educate folks in the community to get prepared for severe weather and to know what they're looking for when and to be able to report what is happening on the ground to their local authorities and the National Weather Service,” NWS’s Joseph Nield said.

What you’ll learn at training sessions

Even with all the technical gadgets available to meteorologists today, having eyes on the ground is still an invaluable resource, Nield said.

At the training sessions, Hoosiers will learn basic weather information and the terms used around severe weather, what to look for and how to report observations.

The sessions will teach people how to make timely and accurate reports that will help NWS make warning decisions and help local officials and first responders efficiently allocate resources.

Who can attend the sessions?

The sessions are open to the public, but NWS will occasionally create specific trainings for larger companies.

The service does offer a handful of virtual sessions that will require registration beforehand.

How to attend Skywarn training sessions

Sessions last around two hours, and most do not require registration. NWS just asks that people interested in attending show up at the right place and time.

There are some rare instances where a county hosting the training might require registration, and those details can be found on the NWS website.

When and where are the sessions taking place?

A full list of sessions and more details for each can be found online at weather.gov/ind/spotter_talks.

Here’s a current list of the scheduled sessions:

Saturday, March 2, 9:00am - Skywarn Spotter Training - Hamilton County (Registration Required)

Monday, March 4, 6:00pm - Virtual Spotter Training Session (Registration Required)

Wednesday, March 6, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Bartholomew County

Thursday, March 7, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Marion County ARES

Friday, March 8, 7:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Monroe County

Monday, March 11, 7:00pm - Virtual Spotter Training from NWS Paducah (Registration Required)

Tuesday, March 12, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Madison County

Wednesday, March 13, 7:00pm - Virtual Spotter Session from NWS Chicago (Registration Required)

Thursday, March 14, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Rush County

Saturday, March 16, 9:00am - Skywarn Spotter Training - Owen County

Monday, March 18, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Vigo County

Wednesday, March 20, 2:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Marion County State Fairgrounds

Wednesday, March 20, 6:30pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Putnam County

Thursday, March 21, 6:00pm -Skywarn Spotter Training - Hancock County

Saturday, March 23, 3:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Howard County

Monday, March 25, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Knox/Daviess County

Tuesday, March 26, 7:30pm - Virtual Spotter Training Session from NWS Louisville (Registration Required)

Thursday, March 28, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Henry County

Monday, April 1, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Montgomery County

Tuesday, April 2, 6:30pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Greene County

Thursday, April 11, 7:30pm - Virtual Advanced Spotter Training from WFO Louisville (Registration Required)

Wednesday, April 17, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Boone County

Tuesday, April 23, 6:00pm - Skywarn Spotter Training - Martin County

Monday, May 13, 6:00pm - Virtual Spotter Training Session (Registration Required)

