Indiana Township ambulance service closing after 28 years

Dec. 13—Seneca Area Emergency Services is shutting its doors as of Jan. 1.

The ambulance service that covers Indiana Township announced on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that it planned to close after 28 years.

The decision was made by the service's board of directors

"This was not a choice that was made lightly," the statement said. "Every option was considered, and great care was made to ensure that the people of Indiana Township would be left in the best hands."

Medical services will be turned over to West Deer EMS and residents' subscriptions with Seneca will be honored through August 2024.

Seneca Area EMS has been in operation since 1995. For the last few years, Seneca Area and West Deer ambulance services have been sharing a building in West Deer, as well as collaborating on ideas, equipment and staff.

The roster on its website lists 16 employees. The reason for the closure was not clear in the announcement.

Emergency medical services across Pennsylvania have been dealing with minimal state and municipal funding coupled with low private donations and insurance reimbursements. Leaders in the industry have described it as a crisis in calling for a more sustainable funding model and help from municipalities, counties and the state.

Seneca Area EMS is not alone — several rescue agencies across the state have closed in recent months, including Jeannette EMS, which had operated for 63 years. According to the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute, there were 1,645 EMS agencies statewide in 2013. By 2017, the number dipped to 1,278 — a 22% decrease.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .