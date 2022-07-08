Indiana Township police need help finding missing 84-year-old woman

The Indiana Township Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing 84-year-old woman.

Nguyen Thi Be arrived last night from Vietnam but is now missing from her family’s home.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Shawnee Ridge Drive in Indiana Township. She was wearing a black suit and red flip-flops, and may also be carrying a black purse. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

