Indiana traffic stop yields drugs, money

Jan. 10—INDIANA, Pa. — A Union County man faces drug charges following a traffic stop in White Township that yielded drugs and drug money, state police in Indiana said.

Isaiah Isaacson, 19, of West Milton, was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry on U.S. Route 422 in White Township on Dec. 31 when troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Isaacson allegedly refused to allow troopers to search his car and the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.

Troopers obtained a warrant on Jan. 1 and searched the vehicle.

Troopers allegedly found large plastic bags filled with marijuana, a small amount of THC wax, a small amount of THC "Dab," $1,000 in cash and an assortment of smoking devices.

Isaacson was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.