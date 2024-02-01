Indiana United Ways to award up to $1.5M in capital project grants

Feb. 1—Indiana United Ways, the state membership association for 42 of Indiana's 44 United Ways serving Indiana counties, including the United Way of Cass County, has announced a new Statewide Capital Projects Initiative supported by Lilly Endowment Inc.

The initiative will award $80 million in capital project matching grants to select nonprofit organizations between 2024-2028. All eligible nonprofits with real estate projects based in Cass County that are directly associated with providing essential health and human services must apply in collaboration with United Way of Cass County.

"When COVID hit, we were able to bring valuable resources to our service area thanks in part to our IUW membership," said Chris Armstrong, executive director of United Way of Cass County. "Now, we have another amazing opportunity to again work with our state association to increase the availability and quality of health and human services across Cass County. This is what being part of a United Way network is all about."

Eligible organizations can seek grants for no more than 50 percent of the cost of a project, up to a maximum of $1.5 million.

In a press release, the United Way of Cass County encourages nonprofits that are directly delivering essential health and human services and have construction and renovation needs to reach out during the early stages of capital project development to discuss the requirements of the initiative and determine whether a project addressing those needs in Cass County may be eligible for funding.

The United Way of Cass County is now considering applications to recommend to the IUW Statewide Capital Projects Initiative Committee. All eligible organizations with capital projects based in Cass County should review the grant information and FAQs at iuw.org/capitalgrants and complete an eligibility assessment before reaching out to United Way of Cass County at 574-753-3533 or carmstrong@unitedwayofcasscounty.org.

The press release states potential projects will be reviewed by a local team at United Way of Cass County for selection, endorsement, and invitation to apply to the IUW's Statewide Capital Projects Initiative. The IUW SCPI application review committee is comprised of volunteers from across the state of Indiana with expertise in architecture, construction, nonprofit management, finance, and other disciplines. All final decisions regarding grants will be made by Indiana United Ways.