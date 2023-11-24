Indiana water sources undergo variety of cleansing efforts

Editor's Note: The following is part of a class project originally initiated in the classroom of Ball State University professor Adam Kuban in fall 2021. Kuban has continued the project, including this fall semester, challenging his students to find sustainability efforts in the Muncie area. The students pitched their ideas to Deanna Watson, editor of The Star Press, Journal & Courier and Pal-Item.

MUNCIE, Ind. – Indiana is the number one state in the country with the most total miles of rivers and streams that are impaired for swimming and water recreation over 24,000 miles, according to the Environmental Integrity Project. This project is a nonprofit organization that advocates for more effective enforcement of environmental laws.

A resident fishing in the White River in Muncie, Indiana. There are caution signs along the White River saying that sewage could end up in the water after periods of rainfall or snow melt.

Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project and former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency attorney, said that one of the main reasons the water is polluted is the runoff of manure from animal farms.

E. Coli and nitrogen ammonia are the main bacteria in the water.

According to the Muncie Sanitary District, the White River, however, has been doing better with its water quality. Lead and chromium have seen a 97 and 83 percent reduction, respectively. E. coli has been reduced by 87%.

According to the Muncie Sanitary District website, for Muncie and several other communities, the primary drinking source is the White River.

Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) is an issue that can still challenge the White River’s overall quality. CSOs are a combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, domestic sewage and industrial wastewater. There will be runoff when the sewer exceeds capacity, and in those instances, untreated stormwater and wastewater can flow into the White River, according to the EPA website.

Wastewater is cleaned at the Water Pollution Control Plant before entering the White River.

Wastewater comes from bathing, flushing of the toilet, laundry and other living processes. At the Muncie Sanitary District at the Water Pollution Control Plant, there is a process on how the wastewater is treated before it goes into the White River.

An employee at the Water Pollution Control Plant, who asked to remain anonymous, said the plant uses the biological method. The Water Pollution Control Plant is an activated sludge plant that uses microorganisms to break down organics and ammonia.

According to the Muncie Sanitary District website, when the wastewater enters the plant, it comes through three main lines. One line enters from the south side of Muncie; another line enters from the center of town, and the other line, which is separate from the other two lines, enters from the north side of Muncie. The wastewater goes into a screening process where two Aquaguard fin-screen units separate the debris and wash the debris to dispose of it. They have a lab in which they also screen for E. coli and separate it at the lab. They go through more screens and other processes to separate the debris from the water, and after the water is clear, they will release the water into the White River.

Wastewater coming into the plant to be treated. The line on the left comes from the south side of Muncie, and the line on the right comes from the center of town.

Wells are another source of water that needs to be cleaned, and there are systems to help clean the well water.

Private wells are another source of drinking water, especially in rural communities. They have their own set of issues regarding the quality of the water. They can have bacteria in the water. To clean the wells, the best options are water softeners, iron filters and UV lights.

Tim Riley, the owner of Riley Water Quality, said UV light is a light, and when the water passes through the system, it will detect the bacteria and kill it. Water softeners have resin beads in them. They have a charge to them as the water runs through it, and it removes the iron. They then suck the salt water through resin beads to clean them off. You don’t add salt to the water. The salt instead acts like a cleaning agent. Iron filters remove sulfur smells and iron in the water.

Rick Payton is the owner of Everclear Water Conditioning. Payton said he uses reverse osmosis to clean the water in wells.

Payton said reverse osmosis is a 4-stage process that removes particles in the water. It then goes through another filter that eliminates odors in the water. Then it goes through a membrane where it removes dissolved solids in which particles won’t break down, like lead, arsenic, chlorine, and sodium. Then, it puts the water into a holding tank, and it goes through a carbon filter to finish off the water to the point of use to eliminate any distaste. These are the many methods that can be used to clean the well water.

While water-quality challenges still exist, there are many detailed processes and steps taken to ensure residents’ water has been treated and cleaned so it remains drinkable.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana water sources undergo variety of cleansing efforts