Indiana wetlands are under attack again. Here's why environmentalists keep fighting.

IndyStar recently covered a warehouse development that would destroy wetlands in Marion County and wetlands across the state have been a topic of conversation during this — and many past —legislative sessions. So what is the big deal with the wetlands?

What are wetlands?

Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil, or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year, including during the growing season, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs and they can be home to a variety of species of microbes, plants, insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish and mammals.

Frozen-over wetlands on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2023, on the far south side of Indianapolis. An adjacent plot of land, which hosts a variety of wildlife, is the spot where a proposed warehouse will be erected.

According to Indiana's Department of Natural Resources, wetland communities include bogs, dune and swale, fens, flatwoods, floodplain forests, marshes, ponds, lakes, sedge meadows, seeps, streams, creeks, major rivers and swamps.

EPA says you can think of a wetland as a "biological supermarket" in the sense that provide great volumes of food that attract many animal species, which can be vital to their life cycle.

Why are wetlands important?

According to EPA, wetlands play an integral role in the ecology of the watershed, which is a geographic area in which water, sediments and dissolved materials drain from higher elevations to a common low-lying outlet or basin or a point on a larger stream, lake, underlying aquifer or estuary.

As mentioned above, wetlands provide critical habitat for a variety of species. They also act as sponges, which makes them crucial to soaking up water to help prevent against flooding. That is important as Indiana continues to see more extreme rain events, according to research from Purdue University.

As that water soaks into the ground, wetlands help to filter and clean the water. It also recharges the state's groundwater resources, which is essential for Indiana's water supplies.

Wetlands store carbon within their plant communities and soil instead of releasing it to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, meaning wetlands help to moderate global climate conditions.

Indiana wetlands are no longer protected.

Indiana used to have one of the more protective wetlands laws in the country. That law had been in place for almost 20 years, but that changed in 2021.

Even though it received strong opposition from the state's own environmental and natural resource experts — and concerns were even raised by the Governor's Office — lawmakers pushed through a bill in 2021 that gutted protections for Indiana's dwindling wetlands.

Why? The bill also removed costly mitigation for developers. IndyStar reporting was able to uncover that several of the lawmakers who penned the bill had close ties to the building industry.

“The unfortunate thing is that we really should have had a careful and deliberative task force process before changing the wetlands law," Indra Frank with the Hoosier Environmental Council told IndyStar in 2022. "That would have been a good time to sit down and take a look at how it’s functioning and what we could potentially do better.”

Still, some of Indiana's wetlands had federal protections. But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year — called the Sackett decision — removed much of those safeguards. Rather, the federal court said it was leaving it up to the states to regulate wetlands.

Indiana will continue losing its wetlands to development unless a new bill is passed.

Before the 2021 bill was passed, Indiana already had lost 85% of the wetlands it had a century ago, with many being drained for farming and development. Since then, Indiana has lost close to 350 acres of wetlands, according to a report from Hoosier Environmental Council. More than 75% were not mitigated in any way, meaning they did not have to be recreated elsewhere.

That may not seem like a lot, but think about it in a different way: Indiana has lost the ability to store as much as 400 million gallons of water in just two years.

The Indiana Wetlands Task Force released its final report in 2022, which advocates, experts and industry say include some pretty powerful findings and recommendations. That task force was created as part of the law that stripped wetlands protections.

“In Indiana, a lot of places are getting more rainfall and we have a lot of places with flooding," Will Ditzler of the Indiana Wetlands Task Force told IndyStar in 2022. "It impacts builders, farmers, homeowners, municipalities, everyone."

Key points in the report include:

Flooding, and its expensive consequences, are drastically increasing across Indiana due to the overall loss of its wetlands.

Indiana is at a point where the cumulative loss of wetlands is having a measurable negative impact on residents, including from a water quality standpoint.

The state also needs incentives and voluntary programs to encourage not only preserving existing wetlands, but also restoring ones that have been lost.

Their top recommendation? Indiana needs state-level regulations for preserving wetlands — like the ones that were removed in 2021.

Some bills have been proposed since 2021 that would re-establish some of the lost protections, but they have failed to be passed by the super-majority Republican legislature.

Another such bill has been proposed this year as the 2024 session gets under way. That bill has been assigned to the House Environmental Affairs Committee, but has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

"Wetlands have functions and values and therefore the state of Indiana should regulate and be concerned about wetlands," Ditzler said.

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana wetlands are making headlines again. Why are they important?