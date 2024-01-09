Indiana winter storm could bring sub-0 temps and snow. What to expect in the days ahead

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis continues to monitor the strong storm system expected to move into Indiana this weekend. They announced Tuesday morning that some rain and snow are possible and below-zero temperatures could hit Central Indiana early next week.

"(Tuesday night) we could have some light accumulations across the area," said Greg Melo at the NWS Indianapolis office. "We're not really expecting widespread impacts with it but we could see some slick spots on roadways."

NWS has been monitoring this system since late last week and will continue to do so.

The amount of snow that could come with this system remains unknown, but Melo shared that current models suggest areas north and northwest of Indianapolis have the best chances to see snowfall accumulations.

Another strong system will bring some rain and snow to central #inwx around Friday. Some snow accumulation is possible, but a lot of uncertainty remains. Below zero temps are then possible by Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/CzGfeidGu0 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 9, 2024

Indianapolis currently has a 30% chance of seeing snow accumulation more than 3 inches on Friday, Evansville has a 20% chance, while Fort Wayne has a 60% chance.

Melo recommends checking the weather daily this week leading up to this incoming system.

"I would check back every day because the forecast is always being updated," Melo said. "We should definitely know more at least by Thursday."

Current Indiana weather forecasts for Friday

Weather

Embedded content: https://www.weather.gov/images/ind/wxstory/Tab3FileL.png?92b35d59f47f97f09255b2c83dfafc64

Indianapolis weather

On Friday, Indianapolis is expected to get rain, possibly mixed with snow, that will become all rain after 1 p.m. Temperatures could reach a high near 41 degrees, breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

That night, it is expected to rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. with a temperature low around 23 degrees. It will be breezy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation will remain 90%.

Evansville weather

Evansville is expected to get rain on Friday with a temperature high near 48 degrees. It will be breezy, with an east-southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday night it will rain before 7 p.m., then snow is likely; possibly mixed with rain until 1 a.m., then a chance of snow after that. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees, breezy, with a west-southwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Fort Wayne weather

Snow likely before 2 p.m. on Friday, then a mix of rain and snow. The temperature high will be near 36 degrees and breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Rain and snow are expected Friday night, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. with a temperature low around 23 degrees. It will be blustery. Chance of precipitation remains 90%.

South Bend weather

South Bend is expected to get snow on Friday. The snow could be heavy at times. The temperature high will be near 33 degrees and breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday night is expected to have more snow that could come down heavy. The temperature low is around 23 degrees and blustery. Chance of precipitation remains 90% that night.

Driving in the snow: Indiana has snow in the forecast. Here's how to drive with common sense in icy weather

Be prepared for winter weather

While the severity of the storm is unknown, it is important to make sure you are prepared. Melo recommends having a preparedness kit in your car and home and layer up if you need to go outside.

"Make sure you have any kind of preparedness kits that you need in your house to stay warm and if you have to go outside to make sure you're bundled up," Melo said.

NWS has a Winter Preparedness Checklist on its website with recommendations for what to include in your kits should you need them.

Indianapolis residents can follow the Indy Department of Public Works on X, formerly known as Twitter, for updates about snow removal.

Indy Department of Public Works also manages Indy Snow Force, their winter weather operations team, with an online map showing what roads have been plowed already in the city.

The Indy Snow Force road map can be found online at maps.indy.gov/IndySnowForceViewer. You can also follow them on X, @IndySnowForce.

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana weather forecast expects winter storm, low temps: What to know