Indiana woman who abandoned autistic son in Colerain to undergo mental health, substance abuse treatment

An Indiana woman who according to police abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Colerain Township in February was sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

After her release from River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington, Heather Adkins will be on probation for three years. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch, who handed down the sentence Wednesday, also ordered Adkins, 33, to stay away from her son.

In February, Adkins, a Shelbyville resident, drove to Tennessee to drop off two of her three children with a friend, prosecutors said. On the way back to Indiana, prosecutors say she abandoned the boy in Colerain Township on Feb. 17.

The boy, who police said is nonverbal, was spotted near Sheed and Gaines roads, apparently trying to wave down motorists. It was windy, raining, and he was described as soaking wet. A 911 call was made around 9 p.m.

Earlier this month, Adkins pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge. She had faced up to three years in prison.

The driver who called 911 that night after seeing the boy, told Enquirer media partner Fox19: "It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing. He was just on the side of the road. He was waving me down. Luckily, I was close so that I could call the police."

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

