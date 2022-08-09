Indiana woman arrested after alleged drunk driving incident

Aug. 9—Blake Vickers

An Indiana woman was arrested after leaving the scene of an alleged drunk driving incident. She was also charged with being a fugitive from another state.

On the evening of Aug. 4, an officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a scene near Tates Creek and Sunset in regards to reports of vehicle driving on the curb.

According to arrest citations, officers made contact with a witness who claimed to have heard a loud bang from up the road. He then saw a vehicle allegedly driven by Jessica Anne Lee of Indiana driving on the curb and onto a driveway.

After arriving on the scene, officers met with Lee, who was allegedly sleeping in the passenger seat of the car. Information in arrest citations claim Lee could not remember her home address and displayed several visible signs of inebriation.

According to police documents, Lee said she had drank approximately a half gallon of vodka earlier in the day.

Lee allegedly consented to, and then failed, sobriety tests. Damage was found on the front and rear bumpers of her car. There was also a warrant out of Indiana for her arrest with full extradition.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, being a fugitive from another state, and failure to produce an insurance card.

Other arrests:

Jordan R. Sweeney, Berea, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and non payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Daniel Kelley, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent felony offender 1.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.