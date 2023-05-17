Indiana woman charged nearly 2 years after man dies of drug overdose

An Indiana woman is behind bars after an investigation into a drug overdose leading to death in July 2021.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to a house along Sycamore Street in Homer City for a possible drug overdose.

The victim, identified as Seth Andrew Smith, 30, from Homer City, was found dead in the home.

The autopsy and toxicology testing showed that Smith died of acute intoxication with combine effects of fentanyl and heroin.

Two stamp bags seized from the scene of the incident were later analyzed and were found to contain 4-ANPP, acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, heroin, and morphine, according to state police.

During the investigation, police interviewed Sydney Michelle Horel, 27. She’s alleged to have intentionally delivered the drugs that caused Smith’s death, state police said.

Horel is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Horel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 at 10:15 a.m.

