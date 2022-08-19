Indiana woman, lover charged with 2019 murder of her firefighter husband

An Indiana woman and her alleged lover have been charged with the 2019 murder of her firefighter husband.

Robert Doerr had just arrived home after a 12-hour shift at the Evansville Fire Department when he was shot at least three times in his driveway on Feb. 26, 2019, according to the Courier Press. He had worked as a fireman for 28 years.

During a press conference on Thursday, authorities announced Doerr’s widow, 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, and her alleged paramour, 42-year-old Larry Richmond, Sr. were each charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the case.

“This senseless, selfless act will forever leave a void in Robby’s family, his friends and his co-workers,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said at a press conference. “His death rocked this community ... Today is the first step in seeing some type of justice for Robby.”

Authorities early on identified Richmond Sr. as a person of interest and he was arrested less than a month after the shooting thanks to a tip from his son, Larry Richmond Jr. According to an arrest affidavit released on Thursday, the younger Richmond told authorities he once spotted his father inside a car kissing Fox-Doerr. At the time of the affair, Richmond Sr. had been engaged to Fox-Doerr’s sister.

The suspect’s son also provided authorities a letter penned by Richmond Sr. saying that “if the gun he stole ever pops up they will be trying to charge him with murder or accessory to murder,” according to the affidavit. Detectives were ultimately able to uncover a a tote buried in his backyard containing “multiple guns with obliterated serial numbers.”

In November 2020, Richmond Sr. pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and sentenced in 60 months in prison, according to police. He’s been behind bars ever since.

Richmond Sr. also previously served 22 years for murder, and was released in 2018, according to WFIE

Shortly after the slaying, Fox-Doerr was charged with obstruction of justice and providing false information for allegedly deleting an outgoing call to from her phone before called 911 to report her husband’s injuries. Police said that call was to Richmond Sr. She is also facing a count of perjury.

The couple is currently in police custody.