Indiana woman plans to plead guilty for a fatal stabbing in Central Kentucky

An Indiana woman has agreed to plead guilty to murder for a fatal stabbing that happened in Georgetown in 2019, according to court records.

Cassandra Carson, 38, will enter a guilty plea in January, according to court records. She’s set to be sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to prosecutors. Carson was arrested and charged in the death of 36-year-old Georgetown resident Matthew A. Turner. Turner was found dead July 30, 2019, on the sidewalk in his front yard, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.

Turner was an employee for the Toyota plant in Georgetown and is a native of Indiana, Goble said.

Investigators determined that Carson stabbed Turner, according to court records. Turner had an emergency protective order filed against Carson in Indiana, according to court records.

Carson was initially charged with manslaughter, according to court records. But she was later indicted on a murder charge. She was also charged with violating an emergency protective order and unlawful imprisonment.

Carson is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Jan. 3, according to court records, after her attorney filed a motion last week to change their plea. She was scheduled to go to trial in February.