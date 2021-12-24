Indiana woman spared from death penalty in Zimmerman case

Dec. 24—CELINA — Plea negotiations between the state of Ohio and attorneys for an Indiana woman charged with the 2016 murder and dismemberment of a Columbus man came to a head in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on Thursday when Sarah Buzzard pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated murder.

The plea came after Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fox agreed to remove death penalty specifications in the case and consented to a recommended prison sentence for Buzzard of 30 years to life.

Buzzard showed no emotion and did not speak during a morning hearing to dismiss the death penalty specifications. Attorneys returned in the afternoon, when Buzzard officially entered guilty pleas to the charges against her.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Judge Jeffrey Ingraham. Buzzard will be sentenced Jan. 20.

Buzzard, 30, of Marion, Indiana, was charged with 18 felony counts in connection with the death of the 22-year-old Ryan Zimmerman, whose skeletal remains — minus a skull and arms — were found near Grand Lake St. Marys State Park on Jan. 3, 2016. Zimmerman was a resident of Columbus at the time and had formerly resided in Corbin, Ky.

She was indicted by a grand jury in September of this year on charges that included two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, each unclassified felonies; three counts of kidnapping, felonies of the first degree; a second-degree felony count of felonious assault; a third-degree felony charge of abduction; five counts of tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of abuse of a corpse, felonies of the fifth degree.

As part of the plea agreement, in exchange for Buzzard's plea to the aggravated murder charge the state dismissed the remaining 17 counts contained in the indictment.

A lengthy investigation

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey held a press conference in August to announce that the investigation into Zimmerman's death had been resolved. Grey said search warrants were served on electronic media companies to learn about social networks on which Zimmerman communicated.

Story continues

On Aug. 25, Mercer County detectives were in Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina — assisted by local police agencies and officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation — and conducted simultaneous interviews with witnesses and suspects. Detectives had an arrest warrant for Buzzard, who was residing in Marion, and she was taken into custody.

It was then determined that Buzzard's wife, Naira (Jenna) Whitaker, 33, had participated in the crime. As Mercer County detectives were seeking an arrest warrant, police and BCI agents attempted to arrest Whitaker at her residence in Indiana. When told she was going to be arrested, Whitaker pulled a handgun from her purse and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Grey said Buzzard admitted strangling Zimmerman and dismembering his body.

Defense attorneys Bill Kluge and Robert Gryzbowski from Lima handled the death penalty phase of Buzzard's case, while attorneys Randy LaMarr Jr. and Eric Wilson were the court-appointed defense counsel for all other aspects of the case.