Indiana woman steals 20G from home safe, police allege

Mar. 8—VINCO — An Indiana County woman faces four felony charges, accused of using a pass code to enter a house in Mineral Point, then unlocking a safe and making off with more than $20,000, authorities said.

Jackson Township police charged Danielle G. Yanko, 39, of Armagh, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, a home-owner on Rose Branch Street called 911 on Feb. 28, reporting that someone had entered a safe and made off with $20,900.

A doorbell camera on Feb. 28 allegedly showed Yanko stepping onto the porch and picking up a pair of shoes that were left for her and using them to cover the lens of the doorbell camera.

A microphone picked up the sound of someone typing in the pass code and unlocking the door.

The home-owner said she later found the safe had been opened, envelopes torn open and money taken, the affidavit said.

After police left a voice message requesting to speak with Yanko, she relayed a message through a third party, denying that she had taken the money but then offering to "pay it all back," the affidavit said.

Yanko was not allowed into the house and was not given the pass code or key to the safe, the affidavit said.

Yanko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and freed on Tuesday after posting 10% of $20,000 bond.

The home owner said that her daughter caught Yanko on Feb. 13 attempting to get into the house through the bathroom window.