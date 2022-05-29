Indianapolis 500 rookie Rinus VeeKay speaks after crashing out on Lap 39

The 21-year-old who started the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 from the 3rd spot led one lap. He will finish 33rd.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories