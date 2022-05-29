Indianapolis 500 rookie Rinus VeeKay speaks after crashing out on Lap 39
The 21-year-old who started the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 from the 3rd spot led one lap. He will finish 33rd.
For full coverage of the Indy 500 crashes follow along here. Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott and Rinus Veekay are out so far.
Romain Grosjean, a former F1 driver, crashes out of the Indianapolis 500 on Lap 106
The national anthem, the flyover and the return of a full-capacity IMS brought out a full range of emotions before the Indy 500.
SEC baseball championship game: Jordan Beck will wear a different jersey number against Florida
VeeKay started third but crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 on Lap 39.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway welcomed 325,000 fans for the 106th running of the Indy 500.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown will attend the Indy 500 while monitoring the Monaco Grand Prix with racing interests crossing the F1 and IndyCar series.
