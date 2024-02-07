Indianapolis announces plans to throw its 'best response' at city's multiple potholes

No, you aren't making it up — there really are more potholes around town this year.

A string of sub-zero-temperature days in January, followed by sudden warming and rain, have turned driving the Indianapolis streets into an IRL version of Forza, The Pothole Edition. City officials say that they have seen an increase in the number of potholes reported this year after last year's relatively mild winter.

However, help is on the way. City officials announced Wednesday the early opening of hot mix asphalt plants throughout Central Indiana, which should offer rapid and longer-lasting fixes for the pock-marked pavement. Indianapolis has six certified hot mix plants, which typically open in early spring as temperatures consistently eclipse 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

At a press conference Wednesday morning outside a Family Dollar on the east side, Mayor Joe Hogsett called hot mix asphalt "the best response we have available to us" for Indianapolis' 8,400 miles of road.

What is hot mix asphalt?

Asphalt comprises a blend of small rocks, sand and gravel bound by bitumen, a viscous, highly malleable black substance found naturally or refined from petroleum. When these components are heated to around 300 degrees, the ensuing hot mix asphalt contains stronger bonds, making it more resistant to moisture and changes in temperature. This in turn means it will ideally last longer and not crumble at the next temperature swing.

While hot mix is more durable than cold mix — asphalt in which components bind below 175 degrees — it doesn't compact properly when spread in cold conditions, typically below 50 degrees. Therefore, hot mix asphalt plants typically close during the winter, when the product is largely unusable. This also means the city may have a narrow window to use the hot mix asphalt; for much of next week, the forecasted high is at least five degrees below 50.

When will Indianapolis start repairing roads?

Hot mix asphalt plants are open starting Wednesday, which means the work can start immediately, city officials said. The Indianapolis Department of Transportation, which worked with Reith Riley Construction Company and other partners to open plants earlier than usual, will manage interstates around the city.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works director Brandon Herget said the plants' ability to reopen earlier stemmed from increases to DPW's staff and a larger hot mix asphalt budget — $8 million this year — coupled with the severity of the winter weather.

AFSCME Local 275 President Steve Quick said road crews would address main thoroughfares first, followed by residential streets. The city's budget for residential roads alone is $25 million.

What causes potholes?

Potholes form when water seeps through cracks in asphalt. When the water freezes, it pushes up against the road's surface. After the ice melts, it leaves hollows under the surface, which collapses under the weight of cars and leaves a pothole. Those holes can pop tires and cause further vehicle damage.

Hot mix asphalt is less susceptible to potholes, but not infallible. Despite February's early heat wave, freezing temperatures are seldom far away in Indiana this time of year.

What to do if you hit a pothole

You can report potholes online via RequestIndy with the Mayor's Action Center or by calling 317-327-4622. The Mayor's Action Center is open for calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except Thursday, when it is briefly closed from 2 to 3 p.m.

RequestIndy is accessible on the city's website and via the mobile app 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You will be asked specific questions about the number, location and size of the potholes in your report.

While you can file a tort claim for damages suffered from a pothole, settlements are extremely rare, city officials said.

The reopening of hot mix plants should expedite road repairs throughout the city, although timelines still vary with weather and the extremity of damage. In the meantime, Quick has one request for drivers.

"If folks would just please slow down," Quick said. "'Cause if you run over the workers, you're not going to have anybody get these potholes done, and you're gonna tear up your vehicles at the same time."

Contact IndyStar reporter Bradley Hohulin at bhohulin@gannett.com. You can follow him on Twitter/X @BradleyHohulin.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis announces plans to repair potholes