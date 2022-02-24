Indianapolis-area murder suspect arrested in Clark County

Feb. 23—CLARK COUNTY — Southern Indiana law enforcement on Monday night arrested in Clark County a murder suspect from the Indianapolis area.

Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post stated in a news release that Carmel police contacted them about a suspect who fled on Interstate 65 South after they were called to a home where one person was found dead and another severely injured.

An ISP sergeant and state troopers saw the vehicle as it passed north of Sellersburg at the 12-mile marker on I-65. Clark County Sheriff's Department officers were also in the area and initiated a traffic stop after confirming plates near the 6-mile marker.

The vehicle stopped, however the driver, identified as Christopher B. Claerbout, jumped out of the passenger window while the vehicle was still moving and ran into the woods near I-65, according to ISP.

A number of local departments, along with Clark County Emergency Management, the Tri-County Regional SWAT team and K-9 officers from the Jeffersonville Police Department aided in finding Claerbout.

Police in Carmel said in a news release that they were called to a home on Monday night and found two victims. David R. Claerbout was found dead with multiple stab wounds. A woman was also found partially bound and seriously battered.

The suspect has been determined to be the victims' son.

He's facing felony charges of murder, criminal confinement with serious bodily injury and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.