These Indianapolis-area road projects could impact your commute in 2024

Drivers in Central Indiana are used to seeing road construction projects as they commute from place to place, especially driving in the Indianapolis area. While 2023 was a busy year for the Indiana Department of Transportation, the next 12 months are just as packed with roads, ramps and bridges being built or rehabilitated.

The projects listed below from INDOT or other local municipalities either have bids or are expected to open bids to contractors in the coming months. After a contractor bids on a project, construction can begin.

Here's what Hoosiers in Central Indiana can expect to see during their commute soon.

Fishers slated to widen roughly a mile of Cumberland Road

Minor widening and pavement rehabilitation has been planned for about a mile stretch of Cumberland Road between 106th Street and 116th Street, from Cumberland Park to Chase Bank.

The project will widen Cumberland Road to travel lane widths of 12 feet and improve drainage. Crews will add a raised median to develop left turn lanes into adjacent residential and commercial developments. Bike lanes and pedestrian paths will be added to the 1-mile stretch of the road.

Estimated project cost: $7.3 million

Estimated opening bid date: April 2024

Beech Grove roundabout for Churchman Avenue

Drivers in Beech Grove will notice construction just northeast of Sarah Shank Golf Course as crews work to put a roundabout in the 2800 block of Churchman Avenue, connecting the intersecting points of Churchman, Perkins and Southern avenues.

Estimated project cost: $2.7 million

Estimated opening bid date: February 2024

Carmel eyes dual-lane roundabout on 106th Street

Carmel plans to eliminate a signalized traffic intersection at 106th and Westfield by constructing a dual-lane roundabout in its place. Construction will occur in the 1600 block of E. 106th Street near Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.

Estimated project cost: $4.7 million

Estimated opening bid date: March 2024

Move over, Carmel: This proposed sunken highway-roundabout for Indianapolis is massive

Other INDOT projects in the works include construction years in development, such as the I-69 and Clear Path project.

I-69 Finish Line project getting closer to wrapping up

An IMPD car monitors traffic in a construction zone along I-69 s. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Ind.

Reaching completion, the I-69 Finish Line project is expected to wrap up major construction by the end of 2024, according to INDOT. The $2 billion, decades-long effort to construct an interstate from Martinsville to I-465 in Indianapolis will add a travel lane on I-465 from I-65 to I-70 on the southwest side of the city.

"Indianapolis drivers and commuters have and will continue to see changes to this interstate as we near the finish line," said Kyleigh Cramer, Public Relations Director for INDOT's East Central District. "I think many Hoosiers are excited to see the final configuration and drive on the new interstate."

When finished, I-69 will run continuously from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan to Evansville, reducing travel time from Martinsville to Indianapolis and adding over- and underpasses.

More: Noticed police parked along I-465 and I-69? Here’s what they're doing, who's paying them

Further construction on the Clear Path project on I-465

Drivers will eventually notice less congestion along I-465 and I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis after the Clear Path project is finished, which adds travel lanes, new ramp lanes and 14 bridges to the roadway, according to INDOT.

The project is on track to open by the end of 2025, Cramer said. Until then, drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should expect occasional delays as construction continues.

The I-465/I-69 interchange will have less weaving and merging, according to INDOT, aided by ramps that provide direct connections. A new two-lane ramp will connect eastbound I-465 traffic to northbound I-69, and a separate ramp will direct eastbound I-465 traffic exiting onto 82nd Street.

Local traffic entering and exiting I-69 at 82nd Street and Binford Boulevard will be separated from the rest of I-69 traffic by a concrete barrier, dedicated ramps and collector-distributor lanes. The I-465 stretch from the White River to Fall Creek will have four lanes in each direction.

Ramp metering, variable speed limits begins in southeast side of Indianapolis

Drivers on the southeast side of Indianapolis will soon notice changes in how they merge and how fast they travel on I-465. According to INDOT, ramp meters will be placed on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southeast side of the loop.

Ramp meters will be used during peak travel periods and when crashes occur, INDOT states, and are planned for the following locations:

Emerson Avenue

Southeastern Avenue

Shadeland Avenue

Brookville Road/US 52

Washington Street/US 40

Drivers can soon expect to see ramp meters on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southeast side of the loop. Ramp meters and variable speed limits are safety measures aimed at improving safety and easing the flow of traffic during peak travel times.

According to INDOT, when the meter is in use, the signal located on both sides of the ramp will cycle between red and green to indicate to motorists when to merge. When not in use, the signal will flash yellow, and merging will resume as normal. If the ramp gets full while the meter is in use, the signal will adapt to traffic conditions and temporarily flash yellow until the ramp is empty again.

Other INDOT projects slated for construction

$2.5 million bridge rehabilitation over Big Eagle Creek bridge at I-65 NB.

$3 million pavement project along US 136 at I-465, at SR 134 / Girls School Road

$7.2 million concrete pavement restoration project with bridge painting from I-74 to 16th St. on the east side of Indianapolis.

$1 million intersection improvement on US 421 & 96th Street near Michigan Road.

