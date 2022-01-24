An Indianapolis baby's death on the west side is being investigated as a homicide

Indianapolis police are investigating an infant’s death as a homicide after detectives say the baby had injuries that they don't believe were accidental.

Police found the 2-month-old girl unresponsive on Thursday in a west-side apartment. Emergency medical personnel took the baby to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died shortly after arriving.

Child abuse detectives were called to the apartment, in the 600 block of Magdalene Lane, to investigate. Police said their early investigation shows the baby died from “non-accidental trauma.”

More: This is how many children died of abuse and neglect in Indiana in 2020

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

The baby’s identity has not yet been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information about the baby’s death is asked to contact Detective Stephen Guynn at the department’s Child Abuse Office by calling 317-327-6875 or by emailing stephen.guynnjr@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be made at Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or via www.CrimeTips.org.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

