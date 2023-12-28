Indianapolis bartender who 'knows everyone' gives back in big way

The cavernous kitchens of Second Helpings clamor with activity as Nora Sptiznogle makes her morning rounds.

In one section, the smell of cooking rice hangs in the air while in another, hundreds of cold ham and cheese sandwiches have been assembled on long steel tables. Spitznogle checks in with the battalion of volunteers making sure they have what they need.

“How’s it going here?” Spitznogle says to John and Lynne Brennan as they stir a vat with 400 pounds of beef, vegetables and rice.

“Taste?” Lynne, 63, says, handing Spitznogle a spoon.

The senior director of programs, Spitznogle is the non-profit’s glue gal who oversees its most vital functions — culinary and job training, hunger relief, food rescue and partner agencies.

Her 18 years of experience serve well for an organization that sends out 5,000 meals a day to shelters, churches and soup kitchens across Central Indiana.

Nora Spitznogle (second from left), Senior Director of Programs chats with volunteers Leslie Kahn and Alan Warshawsky who is stirring a giant dish that will become cheesy broccoli and beef pasta at Second Helpings, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2023, which uses a network of employees and volunteers to make food for people at need.

But what she brings from the outside is the agency's secret ingredient: Community connections.

“Of course, she knows every nook and cranny of this place,” Second Helpings Chief Executive Officer Linda Broadfoot said of the building at 1121 Southeastern Ave. “But it helps that she knows everyone in the city.”

Spitznogle forged those connections from decades working part-time jobs in Broad Ripple and volunteering on boards and committees and at neighborhood events.

She’s served drinks at the Red Key Tavern for 20 years and worked at Marigold Clothing for 34 years. She’s been a barista and a waitress and has written about music for community newspapers. Spitznogle sits on boards for the Tonic Ball and City Market, and is involved in the Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Heritage Place and 4-H at the State Fairgrounds.

“I think I have waited on half the city,” Spitznogle, 61, said.

It's put her in touch with lots of people in lots of places who she can call if there is a snag in a Second Helpings delivery or if more volunteers are needed.

“Everybody here leans on her,” Broadfoot said.

The connections could come in handy over the holidays when food demand rises and in February when Indianapolis hosts the National Basketball Association All-Star Game. Spitznogle’s job will be to ensure left-over food at All-Star dinners, banquets and receptions makes its way to Second Helpings.

'I love being busy'

Nora Spitznogle, Senior Director of Programs chats with folks cooking dishes at Second Helpings, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2023, which uses a network of employees and volunteers to make food for people at need.

Despite her renown in certain social and community circles now, Spitznogle said she was reclusive as a child.

She grew up on a cattle farm in Lebanon where her father was a tool and die maker, and her mother raised four children before enrolling in college.

“I loved it and enjoyed the solitude … but discovered a whole new world when I went to college and (now) don't want to miss out on things,” she said. “I love being busy and get a little nervous when I have a whole free day in front of me.”

She majored in hotel and business at Purdue and moved to Indianapolis in 1987, working at Houlihan’s in the Glendale Mall. After a five-year stint in Philadelphia, Spitznogle began at Red Key. She joined the board of the Tonic Ball, the Second Helpings musical fundraiser in Fountain Square, when she first visited the food pantry.

“It was like a light bulb came on,” she said. “I said ‘I need to be here’. I was energized by the volunteers and by the generosity of donors.”

1 year. 3.5 million lbs of food.

Signage at Second Helpings, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, which uses a network of employees and volunteers to make food for people at need. Signs like this help workers make their workdays more efficient.

The organization had nine employees when rescuing, or salvaging, unused food was a relatively new practice.

“At first we had to contact grocery stores and restaurants to urge them to donate their food instead of throwing it out,” she said. “Now they call us and ask how to get it here.”

Last year, Second Helpings rescued 3.5 million pounds of food and delivered 1,139,577 meals, had 39 employees and 50 volunteers.

Anne King, an employment specialist for the culinary program, said Spitznogle has a knack for keeping spirits high among workers who confront the challenges of hunger each day.

“She has a way of looking at the bright side,” said King, who was hired six years ago after volunteering. “She’s bubbly, and it bleeds over to the staff here.”

Always 'Buzzing Around Town'

Nora Spitznogle's music and gossip column ran in the defunct Broad Ripple Gazette.

Despite the Second Helpings expansion, Spitznogle stayed tethered to her side jobs and volunteer work. She wrote about the music scene for Nuvo and had a column called “Buzzing Around Town” column, in which she was illustrated as a fluttering bumble bee with a pen and notebook, in the defunct Broad Ripple Gazette.

At Red Key, Spitznogle works Saturday nights bartending, waiting tables and sometimes cooking double cheeseburgers on the flat-top grill.

“She’s an anomaly, I wish I had her energy,” said Kelley Fisher, 58, a long-time customer. “She works 25 thousand jobs and does it with a smile on her face.”

Sam Stewart, 53, said Spitznogle is a fierce advocate for “just causes,” a fitting attribute for Second Helping.

“She’s incredibly caring and will always be there for you,” he said. “She has this happy, subdued energy, and she really takes an interest in you. She can create conversation and make new customers feel welcome.”

Spitznogle, who owns a home just three blocks from the bar and likes her scotch over rocks, said the busy schedule keeps her out of trouble.

“I met three Indiana governors,” at Red Key, Spitznogle said. “I’ve made life-long friends who now bring their children in for their first legal drink. I enjoy the camaraderie that makes me feel like part of the neighborhood.”

