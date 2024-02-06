Indianapolis councilman Jesse Brown survives caucus meeting, 'lives to fight another day'

First-term councilman Jesse Brown walked into the Indianapolis City-County Council meeting Monday still a member of the council's Democratic caucus.

"I did survive — lived to fight another day," Brown said after a closed-door caucus meeting before the council session.

City-County Councilman Jesse Brown.

Just one month into his term, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has already been the subject of concerns amongst council Democrats for veering away from the party's moderate strategy and publicly criticizing Indiana Statehouse Republicans introducing bills targeting Indianapolis.

More: Briggs: A democratic socialist is 'going rogue' attacking Aaron Freeman on the Blue Line

More specifically, Brown has taken aim at state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, who's put forth legislation to kill IndyGo's Blue Line and the city's no turn on red campaign in the Mile Square, among other things. Brown is even fundraising off of his disagreement with Freeman's meddling.

On Monday, IndyStar reported that Brown's strategy toward Statehouse Republicans irritated council Democrats — some of whom toyed with the idea of tossing him from their caucus.

But no official action came at the caucus gathering ahead of the council's regular meeting. As Democrats started to trickle into the council session, Brown among the first to walk in and sit down.

Brown said he couldn't share what was said in the confidential meeting, but conceded there was widespread disapproval of his tactics and it was communicated to him that the party's current strategy works.

"There was a feeling that we had committed, as a team, to go by the strategy that we're discussing, and that I broke that confidence," he said. "That's not how I see it, of course, but perception is reality. I think it's on me to explain to my fellow councilors what I'm trying to do, the fact that I'm not trying to hurt any Democrat. I really want us to win, and that's the whole reason for what I've done."

Brown said he believes in civility and supports bipartisanship, but he also feels compelled to speak out to improve life for his constituents.

"I think anyone serving a government at the city council level is doing it because they love the city," he said. "I wish I was convinced of that at the Statehouse, and I'm not. I think bad faith has to be met with a little harsher reaction than just a disagreement over policy and principles."

The City-County Council, once convened, did not discuss the meeting caucus publicly.

Campaigning on progressive issues such as housing for all, Brown defeated Democrat and then-Council Vice President Zach Adamson in the 2023 primaries to win the city-council District 13 seat. He represents parts of the near east side and downtown.

Contact IndyStar investigative reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @allyburris.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy councilman survives caucus meeting, 'lives to fight another day'