Indianapolis couple sentenced to prison for 'monstrous' sexual abuse of 18-month baby

An Indianapolis couple will spend a combined 90 years in prison after they were found guilty of sexually exploiting and sexually assaulting an 18-month-old child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana.

Tristan Mullins, 27, and Desley McLemore, 27, were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship from 2019 through January 2022, according to court documents.

Beginning in December 2021, McLemore and Mullins produced more than 98 videos and images depicting sexually explicit conduct of the toddler, court documents state.

On January 18, 2022, Indianapolis officers received a tip from Google alerting them to McLemore and Mullins’ uploads of files depicting their sexual abuse and exploitation. Both were immediately located and arrested by law enforcement officers, according to the release.

The pair confessed to law enforcement, detailing their abuse of the child, the release states.

Mullins shared videos and photos of child sexual abuse material on Kik, Facebook, Snapchat and on adult pornography websites, writing graphic and crude captions and commentary for the videos he sent to others, the release states.

Both Mullins and McLemore pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child charges, and transportation of child sexual abuse material.

“Babies are precious and vulnerable," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana in a prepared statement. “The people responsible for these monstrous crimes will now spend decades in federal prison where they cannot exploit another child."

Myers called the crimes “monstrous" and lauded U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson's decision to sentence both defendants to decades behind bars, according to a news release.

Mullins received a sentence of 60 years imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release. McLemore was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment followed by supervised release for life.

Stinson also ordered Mullins to pay $30,500 to the victim and others, and McLemore to pay $20,000 in restitution to the child.

“The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force remains vigilant and dedicated to protecting society’s most vulnerable victims, our children," said Christopher Cecil, Commander of the Indiana ICAC in the release.

Each year, Indiana ICAC investigators evaluate thousands of tips, investigate hundreds of cases, and rescue dozens of children from ongoing sexual abuse. Visit https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/ to learn more about their efforts.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis couple who sexually abused baby receive prison sentence