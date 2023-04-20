Live: IMPD gives update on 2 officers shot near E. 30th and N. Shadeland

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured and a man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

About 12:40 p.m. the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and Lawrence Police Department investigating a previous shooting saw a potential suspect and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver fled west on East 30th Street. Task Force officers attempted to forcefully stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspect then turned into a business parking lot and crashed.

"At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and our officers," Assistant Chief Christopher Bailey said.

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot. An AR-15-style rifle was found with the suspect at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle with the suspect fled but was found and taken into custody.

The officers were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in a police vehicle for treatment from the scene near East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. The officers' injuries are not life-threatening, IMPD said.

A police patrol vehicle was "riddled" with bullets, Assistant Chief Christopher Bailey said, adding the officers were "lucky" they weren't more seriously injured.

Bailey spoke passionately of the of the officer's mission to remove illegal firearms from people who they considered were endangering the community. At one point, he appeared to be angry and disgusted with the gun violence.

“We are fed up with it,” Bailey said, raising his voice. “The community should be fed up with it, and we have two officers that are lucky to be alive today."

People are asked to avoid the area along East 30th Street between North Post Road and North Franklin Road. A helicopter and drone were dispatched to assist with the investigation.

Emergency responders gather at the intersection of East 30th Street and Franklin Road as they work the scene of a nearby shooting Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Two IMPD officers received injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The injuries to both officers are believed to be non-life threatening. Media staging will preliminarily be at 25th/Post. This is a very active scene and will be for some time. https://t.co/P7iP5mPeGY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 20, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Live: 2 Indianapolis police officers shot near E. 30th and N. Shadeland