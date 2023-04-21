Indianapolis police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged involvement in a shooting Thursday night near 96th Street and Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

Detectives arrested Colton Erickson on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, according to an update from police Friday morning. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charges, according to police.

Officers responded Thursday evening to reports of a person shot at the address of a Merchant's Bank location on 96th Street in Indianapolis, just south of Carmel. A person with gunshot injuries at the scene was determined to be in stable condition.

The Tom Wood Porsche dealership near the southeast intersection of 96th Street and Keystone Avenue also was hit by gunfire, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Person and Porsche dealership shot, man in custody